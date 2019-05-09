  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Christina Kraft, Jonathan Harris, Local, Local TV, Montgomery County news


MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been found guilty of murdering a one-time Playboy model in Montgomery County. A jury found Jonathan Harris guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Christina Kraft.

Closing arguments in Harris’ murder trial wrapped up around noon on Thursday and the jury deliberated for more than five hours before coming to a decision.

Prosecutors argue Harris killed Christina Kraft inside her Ardmore condo last August.

Defense attorneys said Kraft objected to paying Harris for cocaine after they had sex and that turned into a violent fight.

Harris claims Kraft was still alive when he left the condo.

