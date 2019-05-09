PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles and Lincoln Financial Group announced Thursday that they have agreed to extend the stadium naming rights for Lincoln Financial Field through the 2032 NFL season. The partnership began in 2002 and is one of the longest naming rights relationships in the NFL.

Over the first 15 years of the partnership, “The Linc” has become an iconic Philadelphia landmark as well as the home of the Temple Owls football team, several high-profile concerts and 12 of the last 15 Army-Navy Games.

“Since the first day of our relationship in 2002, we’ve shared many great moments at Lincoln Financial Field, including three NFC Championships, a Snow Bowl, countless concerts, and important community events like the Eagles Autism Challenge,” said Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

The stadium is considered one of the greenest venues in sports and has gone through several updates, including seating expansions, two new HD video boards and a new sound system.

With this partnership, the Eagles and Lincoln Financial Group will also continue to partner on community programs like the Eagle Eye Mobile which has helped thousands of students receive eye care that was previously unavailable.

“Additionally, our team connection has always gone much deeper than just the name on the stadium, and so we look forward to creating even more positive outcomes together that will benefit the local community,” said Dennis Glass, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group.

Under the new agreement, Lincoln Financial Group will have a more dynamic stadium presence with new signage prominently featured in, around and on top of the stadium.