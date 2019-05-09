Comments
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A crane is being used to remove a box truck involved in an accident on I-195 eastbound near the I-295 interchange in Hamilton Township. Officials say the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of I-195 eastbound near exit 1-B.
Chopper 3 showed the box truck dangling off an overpass near the roadway below.
An SUV and mini cooper were also involved in the accident. Chopper 3 also showed the SUV off the road.
Police say an unknown number of people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic is getting by on both sides of the highway.
