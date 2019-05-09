BREAKING:Box Truck Appears To Drive Off Overpass On I-195 Eastbound In Hamilton Township
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A box truck appeared to have driven off an overpass on I-195 eastbound near the I-295 interchange in Hamilton Township. Officials say the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of I-195 eastbound near exit 1-B.

Chopper 3 showed the truck standing up vertically in between the overpass and the interchange underneath. An SUV was also seen off the road.

Police say there were minor injuries in the accident but it’s unclear how many people were hurt.

The accident closed the left lane of I-195 northbound and the left lane of Route 29 northbound. The left lane of the overpass was also closed.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

