



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 62-year-old man who is a candidate for a heart transplant is using music as medicine, not only for others, but for himself. If you happen to be on the tenth floor of the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, you might hear a melody coming from the room of Steven Browne.

A nurse, Theresa Brady, remembers the first time she heard it. “It was a tough day, and hearing the music come from the room kind of like stopped me in my tracks.”

3 Cheers: Young Women Raise Stroke Awareness

Steve said, “The piano is my solace. That calms me down.”

“It’s your escape, in a way,” said CBS3’s Chandler Lutz.

“Yes,” he said, “and when I play, there’s nothing else around except me and the piano.”

Steve has been in the cardiac care unit since October. The room is filled with Mickey Mouse memorabilia, his favorite cartoon character, as Steve waits for a new heart.

“My heart has gotten so thick that blood and oxygen can’t flow the way that it is supposed to,” Steve said.

For years, Steve played sports, did community theater, sang opera effortlessly, until even the smallest steps left him breathless.

Since Steve must remain in the hospital, he decided to brighten the lives of others.

“I like to help people,” he said.

Steve doesn’t have the breath to sing right now, but he is able to play, thanks to his nurses.

“It was right before Christmas,” Steve said, “and all of a sudden, one of the nurses came in with this big box. I’m like, ‘I did not order anything. I don’t think that’s for me.'”

3 Cheers: Painter Celebrates 50 States Of Cheese

A secret Santa had given Steve a keyboard so he could still do what he loves.

Steve’s friend John Blazejewski nominated him for 3 Cheers. “He has a huge giving heart, which makes all of this so ironic, the fact that he’s waiting for a new heart,” John said.

We’re giving 3 Cheers to Steven Browne for his determination and his generous spirit.

As Chandler wrapped up, she asked Steve, “What is on your schedule today? What are you going to do today?”

“Hmm. Play some more!” Steve said.