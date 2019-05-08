WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for keying several cars and slashing tires in Westampton. Police say on at least three occasions, the suspect left notes, warning the homeowners about the condition of their property, and that he is not happy with it.
The below picture of the suspect was captured on Monday, around 4:20 a.m. Police are releasing video of the suspect in hopes that the public can help identify the man.
Police say the incidents have all taken place in the Holly Hills section of Westampton.
Recent High School Graduate Dead, 2 Injured After SUV Slammed Into Side Of School Bus In Lionville, Sources Say
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Ferguson at 609-267-300, extension 154.