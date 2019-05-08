Comments
LIONVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A crash involving a school bus in Lionville, Chester County has claimed the life of one person and left two others injured, sources tell Eyewitness News. One of the victims is in grave condition while the driver is expected to survive. Sources say the three victims had recently graduated high school.
The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Uwchlan Avenue, near Devon Drive, on Route 113 in Lionville. Police say an SUV slammed into the side of a school bus.
All three victims were in the SUV.
There were no students on the school bus at the time of the accident and the driver was not injured.
The victims’ identities have not been released.
