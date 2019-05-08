BREAKING:Glassboro Police Lift Evacuation Order Prompted By Suspicious Package
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lionville News, Local, Local TV


LIONVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – A crash involving a school bus in Lionville, Chester County has claimed the life of one person and left two others injured, sources tell Eyewitness News. One of the victims is in grave condition while the driver is expected to survive. Sources say the three victims had recently graduated high school.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Uwchlan Avenue, near Devon Drive, on Route 113 in Lionville. Police say an SUV slammed into the side of a school bus.

1 Dead, 2 Injured After SUV Slams Into Side Of School Bus In Lionville, Sources Say

(Credit: CBS3)

All three victims were in the SUV.

There were no students on the school bus at the time of the accident and the driver was not injured.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 

