GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – A neighborhood in Glassboro, New Jersey was evacuated Wednesday morning after police say a suspicious device was found in front of a home. Police ordered the evacuation of homes and buildings within 1,000 feet from Baldwin Road and MacClelland Avenue, just after 6 a.m.
Students at Bullock School were transported to Glassboro High School prior to the start of classes. The Glassboro Intermediate School has been asked to shelter in place.
Due to the investigation, Baldwin Road is closed down between Fishpond Road and New Street. Additionally, surrounding roads may be blocked from access.
Local, county, state, and federal agencies are currently investigating.
There is no word on what the package was or when residents will be allowed back inside their homes.