



DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Hundreds of cats were discovered inside of a Bucks County townhouse on Monday. Many are sick, some of them are dead and now a woman is expected to face charges as police continue to investigate.

Authorities say the cats lived in deplorable conditions inside a Doylestown home.

Many of the neighbors had no idea that there were 200 cats living inside.

In total, there were 140 cats found alive by the humane officers inside the home on Aspen Way in Doylestown Township. Sixty more cats were found dead.

According to authorities, the inside of the home was a mess with cat urine just about everywhere. The only piece of furniture found inside was a desk.

It was so bad Wednesday that the home was condemned.

“I couldn’t imagine living in there. The smell was so strong it would burn your eyes and throat,” Bucks County humane officer Nikki Thompson said. “And these poor guys, all they wanted to do is be happy and be clean and this is not an environment conducive to that.”

Neighbors said they knew some cats lived in the home but not as many as 200.

“They sat in the windows, four or five in each window,” a neighbor said.

Instead, it was an overwhelming stench of urine that prompted someone to call authorities.

“They couldn’t stand it anymore,” a neighbor said, “and they called police.”

The Bucks County SPCA is now taking care of the cats. They would like to find the cats forever homes, but the owner first has to relinquish custody.

At this point, she has not yet been named or charged.

But the SPCA is working on taking full control of the animals to eventually offer them up for adoption once they’re fully healthy.

“Our staff and vet team were here until 1 a.m. examining the animals,” Thompson said. “Anyone who needed immediate attention were given that.”

The owner is expected to face animal cruelty charges within a week.