



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — When it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on May 12? We’ve got you covered.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top mom-approved outings around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of Philadelphia’s best options.

With midday food and drinks galore, there’s a reason brunch is a favorite Mother’s Day tradition. Here are Philadelphia’s best breakfast and brunch options by the numbers.

1. Green Eggs Café

Topping the list is Green Eggs Café. Located at 212 S. 13th St. in Washington Square, the breakfast and brunch spot is the most popular breakfast and brunch restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting four stars out of 2,188 reviews on Yelp.

2. Comfort & Floyd

Next up is Passyunk Square’s Comfort & Floyd, situated at 1301 S. 11th St. With 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Spring Garden Restaurant

Northern Liberties’ Spring Garden Restaurant, located at 400 Spring Garden St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 77 reviews.

After brunch, why not treat mom to a top-rated art gallery?

1. PhilaMOCA

Topping the list is PhilaMOCA. Located at 531 N. 12th St. in Spring Garden, the art gallery is the highest-rated art gallery in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

2. Vox Populi

Next up is Callow Hill’s Vox Populi, situated at 319 N. 11th St., Floor 3. With 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, the art gallery has proven to be a local favorite.

To top off a lovely Mother’s Day, look no further than the best wine bars in town. Whether it’s red, white or rosé you’re after, these top spots are sure to deliver the goods.

1. Tria Cafe Rittenhouse

Topping the list is Tria Cafe Rittenhouse. Located at 123 S. 18th St. in Rittenhouse, the wine bar and cafe is the highest-rated wine bar in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 824 reviews on Yelp.

2. Victor Cafe

Passyunk Square’s Victor Cafe, located at 1303 Dickinson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot 4.5 stars out of 352 reviews.