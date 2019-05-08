BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The man accused of helping to orchestrate a $400,000 GoFundMe scam has been indicted, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says. Mark D’Amico, 39, of Florence, was indicted Tuesday on charges of financial facilitation of criminal activity, theft by deception, elements of computer theft and other related charges.
D’Amico has pleaded not guilty in connection to the scam.
Prosecutors say D’Amico, his then-girlfriend Katelyn McClure and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt made up a story in 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas.
The trio gained widespread notoriety and more than 14,000 donors contributed through GoFundMe, ostensibly to help Bobbitt. But it was all a scam, Burlington County prosecutors said, intended to enrich the three co-conspirators.
McClure says D’Amico orchestrated the scam.
Last month, Bobbitt pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft by deception and received a multi-year drug treatment probation sentence. McClure also pleaded guilty to the charge of theft by deception. She will be sentenced on June 3.
Both have agreed to testify against D’Amico.
D’Amico’s arraignment will be scheduled soon in Superior Court in Mount Holly.
GoFundMe has refunded those who donated.
