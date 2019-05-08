PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you grew up in Philadelphia you may be familiar with KYW Newsradio’s iconic jingle, but you may have noticed something was a bit different this morning. The radio station, which has been serving the region for 53 years, unveiled a new jingle and logo on Wednesday morning.
“KYW Newsradio has evolved into a modern news organization serving a wide range of listeners across various platforms and we are proud to introduce visual and audio enhancements that reflect who the station is today,” said David Yadgaroff, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Philadelphia. “The station is a local treasure that remains an integral part of the city and to honor those roots, we worked with hometown artists to capture its essence and develop the refreshed brand identity. Everyone in town sings our jingle and we’re thrilled to introduce this new iteration.”
KYW Newsradio crafted and composed the updated sounds, with the help of legendary arranger and Philadelphia native Larry Gold.
“I’m a local boy. The roots of Philadelphia are hard to lose, and KYW is part of my roots,” said Gold.
The KYW Newsradio “Anthem,” features local string musicians and the voice of film and stage actress Deidre Goodwin.
“It’s passionate and energetic; it’s trustworthy and relatable — everything we strive to be at KYW,” said KYW Newsradio Program Director Alex Silverman.
The song was recorded in Center City and produced by Man Made Music, who has worked with iconic brands like Nissan, NBC, Paramount and The Coca-Cola Company.
To introduce the new sounds, the station also produced a short video with the help of the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot Gritty.
Throughout the years the legendary jingle has received several makeovers, you can take a listen to past jingles here.