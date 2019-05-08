By Lauren Casey
Filed Under:Hurricane News, Hurricane Preparedness Week, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week and today’s focus pertains to checking up on your insurance policies. Contact you insurance company or agent to review your vehicle and homeowners policies.

Hurricane Preparedness Week: Stocking Up On Disaster Supplies

Ensure you have enough to repair or even replace your home.

Remember, standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding, and whether you own or rent, consider if you should acquire the additional coverage.

Hurricane Preparedness Week: Do You Have An Evacuation Plan?

Check with your agent or explore options through the National Flood Insurance Program at FloodSmart.gov. Be aware: flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s