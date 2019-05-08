Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week and today’s focus pertains to checking up on your insurance policies. Contact you insurance company or agent to review your vehicle and homeowners policies.
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Stocking Up On Disaster Supplies
Ensure you have enough to repair or even replace your home.
Remember, standard homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding, and whether you own or rent, consider if you should acquire the additional coverage.
Hurricane Preparedness Week: Do You Have An Evacuation Plan?
Check with your agent or explore options through the National Flood Insurance Program at FloodSmart.gov. Be aware: flood insurance requires a 30-day waiting period.