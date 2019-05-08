MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – Crews are investigating a hazmat situation after officials say a large number of people reported difficulty breathing inside an office building in Moorestown on Wednesday. Authorities were dispatched to the building located at 232 Strawbridge Dr. at approximately 2:20 p.m.
Officials say the building has been evacuated and there’s no danger to the surrounding areas.
Multiple people are dealing with respiratory problems but none appear to be seriously affected, according to officials.
No one has been taken to the hospital.
Hazmat technicians and health officials are on scene inspecting the situation.
