GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Residents in Glassboro, New Jersey are being allowed back inside their homes after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation order Wednesday morning. At around 6:15 a.m., police ordered the evacuation of homes and buildings within 1,000 feet from Baldwin Road and MacClelland Avenue, after a suspicious device was found in front of a home.
The evacuation order was lifted around 10:50 a.m. Police say the item turned out to be a roll of sheet metal of some kind in a backpack.
Students at Bullock School were transported to Glassboro High School while police investigated. The students will now be transported back to complete their day.
The Glassboro Intermediate School were asked to shelter in place. The shelter in place order there has now been lifted.
The incident caused the closure of Baldwin Road between Fishpond Road and New Street. The streets have since reopened.
There were no reported injuries.