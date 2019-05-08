Comments
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is praising his family’s dog for saving his three young daughters from a potential kidnapper. The children were sleeping in their home in Waynesboro last month when their dog, Edgar, started acting strangely.
Once Edgar finally calmed down, Thom Lambert realized someone was inside his home.
“Without Edgar, who knows where our daughters would be right now,” Lambert said. “Our family 100% was rescued by our dog that we rescued.”
The intruder got away but police caught him a few days later.
Officers say the suspect abducted a 4-year-old girl down the street and hid her in a wooden box under his bed before she escaped.