BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The man allegedly behind a series of explosions in Bucks County is back in police custody Wednesday for violating his bail conditions. David Surman Jr., 31, had his bail revoked for breaking conditions of his bail that barred him from online activities.
In June 2018, Surman was arrested on several counts of possessing and manufacturing weapons of mass destruction. From April to June of last year, police in the Quakerstown area received about 30 reports of explosions within a few miles of Surman and his girlfriend’s home.
At that time, Bail was set at 10% of $750,000, which he posted. Then in October of last year, Surman was arrested again, this time on child porn charges.
He had another bail set at 10% of $500,000, which he posted and was released.
Bucks County prosecutors say Surman allegedly purchased chemical compounds, gun components and computer parts over three months by using a fake name and social security number. According to court documents, Surman created phony PayPal accounts to make his purchases.
Tuesday’s hearing included testimony from a Pennsylvania State Trooper who investigated the purchases, as well as from Surman’s mother, who said that she had made some of the purchases.