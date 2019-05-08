  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Moorestown news, New Jersey news


MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – Crews are investigating a hazmat situation after officials say a large number of people reported difficulty breathing inside an office building in Moorestown on Wednesday. Authorities were dispatched to the building located at 232 Strawbridge Dr. at approximately 2 p.m.

Officials say the entire building was evacuated but the incident was contained to the business on the third floor.

According to authorities, 26 employees on the third floor were treated for irritated throats and difficulty breathing.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Hazmat technicians are still investigating the source of the hazmat.

