PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn from the middle lane in Center City Wednesday afternoon, police say. The striking vehicle, a 2004 Jeep Cherokee, remained on scene.
A witness told police she was in the far left lane on 22nd Street, waiting for pedestrians to cross the street so she could make a left turn.
The 48-year-old driver of the Jeep, who was in the middle lane, went around the witness in the left lane and made a left turn onto Market Street from the middle lane.
While turning, the man struck two pedestrians. A 29-year-old woman was transported to Hahnemann Hospital with back, neck and right hip pain, and was placed in stable condition. The other, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with a head injury, and was placed in critical condition.
An investigation into the incident it ongoing.