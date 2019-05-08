PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Seven people were shot, one fatally, in five separate shootings in what was a very violent Tuesday night in Philadelphia. The youngest victim, just 4 years old, was grazed by a bullet.

The first shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday along the 3800 block of North Darien Street in Hunting Park.

“It was a very busy night, and of course, that concerns us,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officers found a 20-year-old man with several gunshot wounds and transported him to Temple Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

About 10 minutes later, a 27-year-old man was shot several times in the torso on the 2800 block of Marshall St. in Fairhill. He was taken to Temple Hospital in a private car.

Back in Hunting Park, just before 8 p.m., two men ages 27 and 28, and a four-year-old boy were shot in a drive-by shooting at the Sunoco on the 4100 block of N. Broad St. The boy was grazed by a bullet to his back and is expected to be okay.

“All three victims, but especially the four year old is very lucky because the two casings, the two spent shell casings we found at the scene were of a high caliber, so if this four year old wasn’t grazed, it could have been a lot worse,” Small said.

The three victims showed up at Temple Hospital separately in private cars.

All three early evening shootings Tuesday happened in North Philadelphia within the span of about an hour, so investigators are looking into whether they may be linked.

”We’re going to treat them as isolated incidents, but we’re going to look and see if there’s a possibility that they’re related,” Small said.

After 10 p.m., two more shootings happened in the city.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Dennie St. in Nicetown at 10:18 p.m. They found a 21-year-old man who was shot in the leg and pelvis. He was transported to Temple Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Then at 10:22 p.m., police say someone shot a 30-year-old man three times in the chest on the 6800 block of Greenway Ave. in Southwest Philadelphia. He was taken to Mercy Hospital by private vehicle. He is in critical, but stable condition.