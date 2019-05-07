  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was found dead inside a West Philadelphia apartment after Philadelphia police received a call for two men fighting in a hallway. It happened on the 4200 block of Chester Avenue, shortly before 9 a.m.

Police say they received a call for two men fighting in the hallway, and one of them was armed with a weapon.

When officers got on the scene, they apprehended both men and a weapon was recovered.

When police went inside the apartment, they discovered a 47-year-old woman face down on the floor. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An arrest has been made in the woman’s death.

Police are investigating.

