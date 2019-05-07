Comments
CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — On Monday night, the Upper Darby School District broke the lease on the Clifton Heights Baseball Field, allowing the town to use district-owned land for athletic fields.
Now, the group who wants to keep the fields — which includes the mayor — is considering legal action.
The school board’s vote was unanimous. The district can now move forward with plans to build a middle school on the land along North Springfield road.
Upper Darby School District Authorizes Study About Building New Middle School In Clifton Heights
The lease will end on August 6.