  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Upper Darby News


CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — On Monday night, the Upper Darby School District broke the lease on the Clifton Heights Baseball Field, allowing the town to use district-owned land for athletic fields.

Now, the group who wants to keep the fields — which includes the mayor — is considering legal action.

The school board’s vote was unanimous. The district can now move forward with plans to build a middle school on the land along North Springfield road.

Upper Darby School District Authorizes Study About Building New Middle School In Clifton Heights

The lease will end on August 6.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s