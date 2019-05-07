Comments
LIONVILLE, Pa. (CBS) – Three people were injured after an SUV slammed into the side of a school bus, officials say. The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Uwchlan Avenue, near Devon Avenue, on Route 113 in Lionville.
Officials say there were no students on the school bus at the time of the accident.
Three people inside the SUV were injured, according to authorities.
There is no word on their conditions.
There are delays in the area as the investigation continues.
