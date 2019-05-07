



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An armed carjacking in Southwest Philadelphia came to a crashing end in Kensington overnight. Philadelphia police say they were able to track down the stolen pickup truck and arrest four suspects, thanks to a cell phone left inside the stolen vehicle.

It all started around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 6400 block of Elmwood in Southwest Philadelphia. The 35-year-old victim was sitting in his Chevy Silverado truck, waiting for his wife, when a man held a gun to his head and stole his truck.

“A male actually approached him, point-of-gun, where the victim was in the passenger seat waiting for his wife and the engine was running,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “That is when the suspect opened the driver door, put a gun to the victim’s head and told him to get out of the vehicle.”

Police say the victim’s 11-year-old daughter had left her cell phone in the truck, so they were able to track it.

The truck was fleeing from police, when it crashed into a parked car on the 400 block of East Tioga in Kensington.

“The vehicle was being tracked in the area of Huntington and Lehigh and then 3400 Front Street,” Small said. “So we had our helicopter, the aviation unit began to track the vehicle. Then officers saw the vehicle on the 400 block of East Tioga where it just got into an accident with a parked vehicle and four individuals fled from the vehicle.”

Four suspects jumped out and police arrested them. They also recovered a loaded gun in the stolen truck.

No one was injured in the crash.