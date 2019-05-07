Comments
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating the death of a little girl inside her family’s car in Lakewood. A neighbor says the mother found the 21-month-old unconscious in the back seat of the vehicle.
Detectives are working to determine if the warm temperatures may have contributed to the toddler’s death.
They are looking into how long the child was alone in the car and how she died. It’s unclear if prosecutors will file any charges.