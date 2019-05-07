ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A man in Atlantic City was arrested after police say he was naked and under the influence of narcotics when he attacked a 9-month-old baby. Police say 28-year-old Stephon Whitfield was found naked, yelling, and bleeding outside an apartment building on the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue, around 9:24 p.m. Monday.
Neighbors called police after spotting Whitfield naked and beating on an apartment door.
He allegedly attempted to break into a man’s car to steal his money but was pushed away. That’s when police say he approached a woman pushing her 9-month-old baby in a stroller and attacked the child.
The baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Whitfield was arrested and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and disorderly conduct.