  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Local, Local TV

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A man in Atlantic City was arrested after police say he was naked and under the influence of narcotics when he attacked a 9-month-old baby. Police say 28-year-old Stephon Whitfield was found naked, yelling, and bleeding outside an apartment building on the 1300 block of Caspian Avenue, around 9:24 p.m. Monday.

Neighbors called police after spotting Whitfield naked and beating on an apartment door.

He allegedly attempted to break into a man’s car to steal his money but was pushed away. That’s when police say he approached a woman pushing her 9-month-old baby in a stroller and attacked the child.

The baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Whitfield was arrested and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and disorderly conduct.

Stephanie Ballesteros

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s