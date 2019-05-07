  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
WYOMISSING, Pa. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Wyomissing, Berks County on Monday night while his children were inside the house. The shooting happened at a home on Birchwood Road around 10 p.m.

According to police, the homeowner was in his bedroom when two men came inside, sprayed him with mace, and shot him in the armpit. His 8- and 10-year-old children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

While he was being transported to Reading Hospital, he told first responders that two men broke into his home and shot him.

The victim died at the hospital. His name has yet to be released.

It’s unclear if the victim was targeted or if this was a random attack.

The children are being taken care of by their grandfather, who also lives at the home. He was at work at the time of the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the deadly home invasion.

