By Lauren Casey
Filed Under:Hurricane Preparedness Week, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week and today’s focus is assembling disaster supplies. It’s critical to be stocked up not only for the storm’s duration, but for the period of recovery afterward. Water and electricity could be out for a week or more.

(credit: CBS3)

Be sure to have at least three days’ worth of non-perishable food, water and medicine for each member of your household, as well as for your pets.

Supplies should also include a first aid kit, battery-powered radio, flashlights and a solar-powered USB charger for your cellphone. Be sure to fill up your car’s gas tank prior to the storm and have extra cash on hand.

Once you have compiled the basic supplies, consider what unique needs your family might have, such as items for small children and seniors.

