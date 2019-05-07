  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Harleysville volunteer firefighter Paul Resnick is under arrest and has been charged with arson. Authorities say he set fire to his own house so he could collect insurance money to fix up the house and sell it.

The fire happened on the 300 block of Huckleberry Lane in Lower Salford Township on April 4.

Gov. Murphy Reverses Course, Won’t Divert $33 Million From Firefighters Fund To Help Balance State Budget

Authorities say Resnick admitted to using a candle to set the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s