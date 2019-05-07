Comments
HARLEYSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Harleysville volunteer firefighter Paul Resnick is under arrest and has been charged with arson. Authorities say he set fire to his own house so he could collect insurance money to fix up the house and sell it.
The fire happened on the 300 block of Huckleberry Lane in Lower Salford Township on April 4.
Gov. Murphy Reverses Course, Won’t Divert $33 Million From Firefighters Fund To Help Balance State Budget
Authorities say Resnick admitted to using a candle to set the fire.