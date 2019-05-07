MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County apartment complex is going to extreme lengths to deal with residents who don’t clean up after their dogs. The Governor Sproul Apartments in Marple Township is swabbing dogs to get their DNA.

“They’re asking all of their pet owners to get DNA from their dogs,” said Rose Renzulli.

Governor Sproul management has grown tired of “party pooper tenants” not picking up after their four-legged friends. They even offer free bags and a friendly reminder to clean up.

“I didn’t realize we had a dog doo problem,” one resident said.

The dogs’ DNA will be entered into a database called Poo Prints. If a dog leaves their business behind and maintenance workers find it, they will grab a sample and send it to the company.

If the DNA matches to a dog at the apartment complex, the owner could get a $250 fine.

“I know people don’t pick up after their dogs, but DNA testing is kind of ridiculous,” tenant Sandy Cleveland said.

“Maybe it will prevent so much crap around the community,” tenant Cathy Koblarz said.

Mimi Hartman, the property manager at Governor Sproul, said they saw the dog DNA concept at a trade show.

“We are seeing a decrease in the piles out on the property,” Hartman said since they rolled it out.

Tenants must swab their dogs. Nearly 75 percent have already complied and it’s actually now an addendum to their lease.

“I think people should be held accountable for their animals the same way they should be held accountable for their children,” tenant Dena Riddick said.