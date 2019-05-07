By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is dousing plans to divert surplus from a firefighters fund to help balance the state budget. On Monday, the governor initially said taking $33 million from the firefighters relief fund would not hurt their mission.

The fund helps cover the cost of firefighter funerals.

It also helps firefighters’ families going through financial hardships.

In a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday, Murphy said the reversal came after he listened to the concerns of angry firefighters.

