TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is dousing plans to divert surplus from a firefighters fund to help balance the state budget. On Monday, the governor initially said taking $33 million from the firefighters relief fund would not hurt their mission.
The fund helps cover the cost of firefighter funerals.
It also helps firefighters’ families going through financial hardships.
In a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday, Murphy said the reversal came after he listened to the concerns of angry firefighters.