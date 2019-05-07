



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles swooped in to help recognize some off-the-field All-Pros on Tuesday. The All-Stars might not be scoring touchdowns, but they’re certainly earning high marks.

They’re proudly wearing All-Pro Eagles jersey, but these don’t bear the names of any players. Instead, this special group of elite All-Pro teachers were honored Tuesday at Lincoln Financial Field by the Eagles.

The Eagles teamed up with Axalta for the fifth annual All-Pro Teachers Program, which recognizes exceptional STEM educators – science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers – from throughout the tri-state area.

“We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fitting if we picked National Teacher Appreciation Day to celebrate our Axalta All-Pro Teachers Program?” Regina Tracy of Axalta said.

“We can’t forget those who shape the lives of our youth in the community off the field each day, those folks are often unsung heroes,” Eagles vice president of corporate partnerships Brian Napoli said.

Former Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant was on hand to congratulate the small group of only 40 All-Pro teachers.

“No one would have ever guessed that I would be in this situation today,” Avant said, “and I wouldn’t be in that situation without teachers.”

Avant reflected on a touching personal connection to his high school algebra teacher when he was growing up on the south side of Chicago and how she helped to shape not only his learning experience but also his life.

“I remember those times of her sitting and talking to me after class, saying you have so much potential, I don’t want you to be like everyone else,” Avant said. “I just thank her so much to this day, we still have conversations to this day.”

“All the things that you’re doing in the community with these kids,” Avant added, “you never know how inspiring you’re being and also what one of those kids will be when they grow up.”

The numbers on the All-Pro teacher jerseys coincide with the year they were nominated.

On Tuesday, the teachers got the chance to nominate a colleague they think it deserving of All-Pro honors.

The public is also encouraged to nominate someone for the 2019 award.

Ten winners will be selected and recognized at an Eagles home game.