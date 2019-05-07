By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A motorist traveling along I-95 in Philadelphia allegedly caused a mess during Tuesday’s morning commute when he was spotted driving on just his rims. The incident happened on I-95 southbound at Allegheny Avenue, around 6:20 a.m.

Police say a man in a black BMW was driving on the highway with completely blown out tires.

He was stopped by police and allegedly became combative.

The driver was taken into custody and no one was injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s