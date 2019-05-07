Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A motorist traveling along I-95 in Philadelphia allegedly caused a mess during Tuesday’s morning commute when he was spotted driving on just his rims. The incident happened on I-95 southbound at Allegheny Avenue, around 6:20 a.m.
Police say a man in a black BMW was driving on the highway with completely blown out tires.
He was stopped by police and allegedly became combative.
The driver was taken into custody and no one was injured.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.