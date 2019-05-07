



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The man allegedly behind a series of explosions in Bucks County was back in court Tuesday. Prosecutors believe he violated the terms of his bail.

At Tuesday’s bail revocation hearing, attorneys took a close look at David Surman’s online purchases being released from jail or bail with many restrictions barring him from online activity.

In June 2018, Surman was arrested on several counts of possessing and manufacturing weapons of mass destruction. From April to June of last year, police in the Quakerstown area received about 30 reports of explosions within a few miles of Surman and his girlfriend’s home.

At that time, Bail was set at 10% of $750,000, which he posted. Then in October of last year, Surman was arrested again, this time on child porn charges.

He had another bail set at 10% of $500,000, which he posted and was released.

Now, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office wants Surman’s bail revoked after investigators found him allegedly breaking the conditions of bail.

Among the violations, buying chemicals which could be used for bomb-making, as well as parts and materials to make a homemade handgun — also known as a ghost gun.

The hearing included testimony from a Pennsylvania State Trooper who investigated the purchases, as well as from Surman’s mother, who said that she had made some of the purchases.

The hearing is set to resume Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Surman’s mother is scheduled to take the witness stand again Wednesday.