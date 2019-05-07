



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A Democratic Pennsylvania state lawmaker said “two wrongs don’t make a right” after recording himself berating a woman demonstrator at length outside an abortion clinic in Philadelphia, calling her an “old white lady” and her protest “grotesque.” In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, state Rep. Brian Sims says he “will do better for the women of Pennsylvania.”

“Last week, I wasn’t a patient escort, I was a neighbor and a concerned citizen and I was aggressive. I know that two wrongs don’t make a right and I can do better and I will do better for the women of Pennsylvania,” said Sims.

I will fiercely protect a woman’s right to make the best choices for her health & her body, unimpeded. I also know that two wrongs don’t make a right, especially on the front lines of a civil rights battle. I can do better, and I will do better, for the women of Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/jURL1UX9qE — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 7, 2019

An eight-minute-plus video posted on social media last week showed him peppering the woman with questions and criticism.

“Shame on you. What you’re doing here is disgusting. This is wrong. You have no business being out here,” he told the unidentified woman.

The video was apparently shot several days ago at a Planned Parenthood health center in his district.

As she studiously ignored him, Sims told viewers the woman had been confronting the people who were walking into the clinic.

The woman said little in response as Sims attacked her protest as “racist” and “shameful.” At one point she took a rosary from her bag and clutched it.

“Get your camera out of my face,” she told Sims after about four minutes of confrontation. He told her no and suggested that protesters target her home.

In his latest video, Sims said he’s been serving as a volunteer patient escort at the Planned Parenthood for the past seven years and has seen the insults and slurs aimed at young girls going to the clinic. He also said he understands the clinic’s non-engagement policy.

“As a Planned Parenthood volunteer and as a supporter, I fully understand, respect and appreciate the non-engagement policy they have and I would never want to do to interfere with the care they provide to their patients,” said Sims.

Replies to Sims’ Facebook account accused him of bullying the woman and harassing her as she prayed in a public place.

State Republican Party Chairman Val DiGiorgio said the video shows extremism and hypocrisy and called on Sims to apologize.

“People are entitled to exercise their First Amendment rights and should be free from intimidation and harassment,” DiGiorgio said.

Sims asked viewers who support his position in favor of abortion rights to donate to Planned Parenthood.

“You’re out here shaming people for doing what they have a constitutional right to do,” Sims told the protester, calling her “an old white lady” multiple times.

He asked her whether she has protested the revelation last year in a grand jury report that hundreds of Catholic priests had molested at least 1,000 children in Pennsylvania dioceses over 70 years.

Sims told viewers “this is what they deserve,” and that protesters should not be telling others what to do with their bodies.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Sims responded to an online critic: “Bring it, Bible Bullies! You are bigots, sexists, and misogynists and I see right through your fake morals and your broken values.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)