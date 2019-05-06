By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer went beyond the call of duty to help a man with his tie. A man walked up to officer Chris Hecht Rodriguez on Friday and said he was graduating the next day, but he couldn’t tie a tie.

Video on Facebook shows the officer putting the tie around his own neck and tying it for him.

VIDEO: Philadelphia Officer Helps Man Graduating Tie His Tie

The video has more than 12,000 views on Facebook and is quickly going viral.

