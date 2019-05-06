VIDEO: Philadelphia Officer Helps Man Graduating Tie His Tie

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer went beyond the call of duty to help a man with his tie. A man walked up to officer Chris Hecht Rodriguez on Friday and said he was graduating the next day, but he couldn’t tie a tie.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer went beyond the call of duty to help a man with his tie. A man walked up to officer Chris Hecht Rodriguez on Friday and said he was graduating the next day, but he couldn’t tie a tie.
Video on Facebook shows the officer putting the tie around his own neck and tying it for him.
The video has more than 12,000 views on Facebook and is quickly going viral.