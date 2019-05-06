BREAKING:Upper Darby High School Athletic Trainer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Broad Street Run
KNOWLTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — State police say someone using a bow and arrow shot and killed a stray cat in Warren County, New Jersey. The cat was found late last month near the Lakota Wolf Preserve in Knowlton.

A resident discovered the cat dead in her garden with an arrow through its hip and opposite leg.

Another woman who lives in a nearby home had been feeding the cat since it wandered onto her property last winter. When it stopped showing up about two weeks ago, she initially thought it may have been attacked by bobcats that had been spotted in the area.

State police confirmed that they are investigating the matter, but declined further comment.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

