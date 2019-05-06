Comments
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A fight between roommates ended with one man dead and another behind bars Monday. The stabbing happened at East 4th Street and High Street in Burlington.
Investigators say they found a man stabbed to death outside of a home shortly after 3 p.m. They arrested his roommate at the scene and plan to file murder charges by Tuesday morning.
Neither the victim or the suspect’s identity have been released.