NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman while pretending to be a rideshare driver. The alleged incident happened early Saturday morning near the University of Delaware.
Police say someone recognized pictures of the pickup truck on the news and alerted authorities. Detectives located the suspect vehicle parked outside a home on Nottingham Road in Newark.
The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Roberto Rodriguez.
Police say he offered the woman a ride near campus and she got in, even though she didn’t order a ride. Rodriguez then allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at knife-point. He is also accused of taking her phone to prevent her from calling police after the incident.
He has been charged with rape first degree, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, unlawful sexual contact third degree, theft under $1,500, and malicious interference with emergency communications