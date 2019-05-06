



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Britain has a new royal baby and it’s a boy! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, welcomed their bundle of joy early Monday morning.

Meghan strayed from a tradition started by Harry’s mother, Diana, and did not take part in a royal reveal outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in London. But her husband, well, he couldn’t keep the good news all to himself, and America thanks him for that.

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy,” Prince Harry said.

Harry bubbled over with joy as he announced the birth of the seven-pound, three-ounce boy.

Buckingham Palace said that Meghan gave birth at 5:26 a.m. London time.

At home, Eyewitness News went to the place where the two countries parted ways to see what fascinates the U.S. about the royal baby and his parents.

“A lot of people were against her because she’s American, but we all have a past. Accept her for who she is. He loves her,” one woman said.

Philadelphia’s Zahav Named Best Restaurant In America By James Beard Foundation

“And it’s like a happy love story. Everyone is looking for that,” another woman said.

Richard Lyntton is an actor whose great aunt actually served the queen decades ago. We asked him about the rumor that Harry and Meghan might purchase a second home in Los Angeles.

“It’s entirely possible,” he said. “Why wouldn’t they have a home in her home state as it were?”

It is also reported that Meghan wants to doge tradition again and is looking for an American nanny. But what about baby Sussex’s name?

“The three most popular names — of course all Brits love having a flutter, having a bet — are Arthur, Allan and Phillip.”

Yes, the British have wagered big bets, and Lyntton adds don’t discount the possibility of “John” — the name of Diana’s father.

But amid all the excitement over the newest royal, back at Independence Hall, we did find one small naysayer, who’s not quite sold on this royal birthday.

Upper Darby High School Athletic Trainer Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Broad Street Run

When asked if he cared about the birth, the young boy simply replied, “no, not really.”

I guess we can’t all be part of the royal watch party.

Lyntton explained rather than a last name, the baby will have the title “Earl of Dumbarton.” Also a little different, Harry will invite a photographer in and we could see a picture as early as Wednesday.