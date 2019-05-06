Heavy Flames Damage House, Cars In Vineland

Comments
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters are looking into what sparked a fire in Vineland, Cumberland County that damaged a home and several cars on Monday morning. Flames broke out on the 1700 block of West Oak Lane, around 5 a.m.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where several charred cars could be seen next to the home.
Firefighters reported hearing explosions on the scene. There is no word on what the explosions were.
The fire was put under control about an hour later.
There were no reports of injuries.