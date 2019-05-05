  • CBS 3On Air

By Erik Chambliss
Filed Under:Greater Philadelphia Chapter Of Tuskegee Airmen, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roscoe Draper, a member of the legendary African American pilots known as the Tuskegee Airmen, celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday. The celebration was hosted by Philadelphia’s chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Draper was the team’s flight instructor and is the oldest living airman from the area.

In 1949, the Tuskegee Airmen were part of Army Air Corps program to train African Americans to fly and maintain combat aircraft. When 332nd Fighter Wing and its group and squadrons were inactivated, the airmen were assigned to those units, which resulted in the desegregation of the Air Force.

He told Eyewitness News that he is loving life and he “has a lot more to go.”

“He’s very happy to be 100-years-old, he loves people, he’s very happy with his life. We enjoy his presence and he has a lot to teach us,” said Norma Crocker, Draper’s daughter.

A college scholarship was presented to an aviation student as part of the birthday celebration.

