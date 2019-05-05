PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-year-old man was thrown from a motorbike and killed after colliding with a pickup truck in Delaware, officials say. The two vehicles were traveling on the downward slope of the Reedy Point Bridge on Delaware Route 9 around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a White Honda XL250R Motorbike crossed the double yellow lines and collided with a Red Chevrolet Silverado.
The impact caused the 20-year-old driver, of Wilmington, to be thrown from the motorbike and over the Reedy Point Bridge.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The 18-year-old driver of the pickup truck was properly restrained and not injured. Two passengers were also not injured.
Delaware Route 9 was closed in both directions at Reedy Point Bridge while the crash was investigated and cleared.
An investigation is ongoing.