By CBS3 Staff
Delaware news

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 20-year-old man was thrown from a motorbike and killed after colliding with a pickup truck in Delaware, officials say. The two vehicles were traveling on the downward slope of the Reedy Point Bridge on Delaware Route 9 around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a White Honda XL250R Motorbike crossed the double yellow lines and collided with a Red Chevrolet Silverado.

The impact caused the 20-year-old driver, of Wilmington, to be thrown from the motorbike and over the Reedy Point Bridge.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 18-year-old driver of the pickup truck was properly restrained and not injured. Two passengers were also not injured.

Delaware Route 9 was closed in both directions at Reedy Point Bridge while the crash was investigated and cleared.

An investigation is ongoing.

