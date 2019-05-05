  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are on the hunt for a suspect after an opioid heist at an Overbrook pharmacy Sunday. The robbery happened just after 3 p.m. at the CVS on the 7500 block of City Avenue.

Officials say a man armed with a gun got away with several thousand dollars’ worth of oxycodone, fentanyl and percocet.

The suspect is being described as a bearded man wearing a black-hooded coat with Adidas stripes on the sleeves, khakis and Timberland boots.

Police are still investigating the incident.

