PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are on the hunt for a suspect after an opioid heist at an Overbrook pharmacy Sunday. The robbery happened just after 3 p.m. at the CVS on the 7500 block of City Avenue.
Officials say a man armed with a gun got away with several thousand dollars’ worth of oxycodone, fentanyl and percocet.
The suspect is being described as a bearded man wearing a black-hooded coat with Adidas stripes on the sleeves, khakis and Timberland boots.
Police are still investigating the incident.