Comments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – A standoff with police ended with the arrest of a man who allegedly shot another man, officials say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of Argus Court in Bethlehem on Sunday.
Police say they tracked the suspect to a house on 4th Street, where a standoff ensued.
According to police, an unidentified man was rushed to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound by his friends.
Mother Of 18-Month-Old Abandoned Girl Being Questioned By Police
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
No other injures were reported.
Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name.