BREAKING:Mother Of 18-Month-Old Abandoned Girl Being Questioned By Police
By CBS3 Staff
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – A standoff with police ended with the arrest of a man who allegedly shot another man, officials say. The shooting happened on the 800 block of Argus Court in Bethlehem on Sunday.

Police say they tracked the suspect to a house on 4th Street, where a standoff ensued.

According to police, an unidentified man was rushed to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound by his friends.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

No other injures were reported.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name.

