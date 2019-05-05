



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather is getting nicer and people want to get their dogs outside. For many people the option is a dog park. With that comes a lot of mistakes dog owners should look out for.

Carol Erickson joins Eyewitness News to talk about how to keep your dog safe at dog parks.

When you get to the park your dog gets exciting and want to start running. Now, it is fine if it is reciprocal one dog runs, then the other chases them.

But if you have a pack of dogs chasing one, that could be a real problem.

The biggest pet peeve of people at the park is when owners look at their phones or are distracted by talking with others instead of watching their dog.

Owners need to monitor their pet because if a dog misses a social cue of another, it could lead to an issue.

The suggestion is that if you’re going to take your dog to a park, before you go in, walk around the park and see who is in there. See what kind of dogs are there and how they are interacting and check if the owners are engaged.

The walk before going in could help your dog get out some of the energy, also don’t bring toys or treats to the park.

Before you enter you’ll also want to check the fence to make sure it is safe and reliable so you are not chasing your dog down the street.