



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the soaking weather, the Broad Street Run went off without a hitch Sunday. About 40-thousand runners from across the county hit the pavement for the annual blue cross Broad Street run. Every stretch and early morning run led to this moment for the participants.

Sunday’s weather was not ideal for a run, but the event serves as a platform for runners to honor those who have survived cancer and those who lost the battle.

“My mother and my grandfather passed away from cancer in the past couple of years, so I just wanted to find a way to support,” one runner said.

The course from Fisher Avenue to the navy yard was just one more obstacle runners that survived cancer had to beat.

“I’m trying to bring awareness to all cancers but especially ovarian because not much knowledge on it,” said cancer survivor Kathy Fitzsimmons.

All of the proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society for research, medical expenses and lodging for patients and caregivers.

“That’s access to care, prevention and screening. Help for anyone who needs it,” said the greater Philadelphia’s American Cancer Society’s Executive Director Paula Green.

Every cheer along the way during the 10-mile run served as motivation to those affected by cancer one way or another.

“If I can do this, I can do anything,” Alison Dunn-Wilson said.

This year’s run featured a repeat winner.

Daniel Kemoi crossed the finish line first for the second consecutive year.

Kemoi’s official time was 47 minutes and 25 seconds.