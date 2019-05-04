  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mercer County News, Pennsyvlania News

PULASKI, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Animal welfare authorities say almost 50 dogs have been removed from a western Pennsylvania home where another 10 dogs were found dead. The Humane Society of Mercer County says the 47 living dogs were found during a Friday night raid on a home in Shenango Township.

An official called it “probably one of the hardest calls we’ve ever been on.”

Humane society officer Courtney Ivan said about 14 of the dogs were in crates and the rest were running free throughout the house.

Officials said humane officers had to use hazardous materials suits inside because of the large amount of feces.

Ivan says none of the living dogs were emaciated, but none had received veterinary care and several were pregnant.

(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s