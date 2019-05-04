Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the face in Kensington, police say. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday at Howard and York Streets.
According to officials, the victim was shot once in the face and once in the hand.
Four People Injured After SUV Plows Into Pennsauken Pizzeria, Police Say
The man was taken to an area hospital where is in critical condition.
Police are still searching for a suspect and the weapon used in the shooting.
An investigation is still on going.