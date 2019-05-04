  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Local


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in the face in Kensington, police say. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday at Howard and York Streets.

According to officials, the victim was shot once in the face and once in the hand.

The man was taken to an area hospital where is in critical condition.

Police are still searching for a suspect and the weapon used in the shooting.

An investigation is still on going.

