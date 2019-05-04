Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 46-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times throughout his body Saturday. The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on the 2000 block of West Girard Avenue in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood.
Police say the man suffered several gunshot wounds to his arm, neck and chest.
According to police, no 911 call was made. An officer came across the victim.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
Authorities are actively investigating the shooting and currently do not know exactly where the male was shot.